ST GALLEN, Switzerland May 29 Spain's Nolito scored his first international goals to set an experimental side on the way to a 3-1 friendly win over feisty Bosnia who had Emir Spahic sent off before halftime on Sunday.

European champions Spain, warming up for Euro 2016, gave debuts to eight players while Bosnia, who have not qualified for next month's tournament in France, were at full strength and appeared to treat the game like a competitive match.

Spain goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo, defender Hector Bellerin and midfielder Marco Asensio were all included in the starting lineup for their first international appearances.

Nolito, earning his seventh cap, put Spain ahead in the 11th minute when Edin Dzeko's headed clearance landed at his feet and he curled the ball in off the far post.

The Celta Vigo player struck again eight minutes later with a delicate chip over keeper Asmir Begovic from inside the area.

Bosnia striker Dzeko, who has had an unhappy season with AS Roma, was replaced by Milan Duric shortly afterwards, although it was not clear if he was injured.

Bosnia reduced the arrears just before the half hour when Spahic outjumped Marc Bartra at a corner to head home and bring the boisterous Bosnia fans, who made up the majority in the 12,000 crowd, to life.

Tempers flared just before halftime, though, and Spahic was sent off after he appeared to hit a Spain player in the face as he ran to join a touchline scuffle involving several players.

Spain's Denis Suarez, Inaki Williams, Mikel Oyarzabal, Javier Diego Llorente and Pablo Fornals were all brought on during the second half to make their debuts.

Despite being a man down, Bosnia looked more dangerous in the second half and Spain had to cling on for their win.

Djuric was sent clear of the Spanish defence but his shot was stopped by Asenjo and Haris Duljevic hit the post with a cross which evaded the Spain defence.

Pedro completed the win for the Spaniards when he snapped up a rebound with the last kick of the game. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)