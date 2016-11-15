PARIS Nov 15 Euro 2016 runners-up France, with a largely revamped side, were held to a lacklustre 0-0 draw by African champions Ivory Coast in a friendly at Lens's Stade Bollaert on Tuesday.

After Friday's 2-1 win over Sweden in a World Cup qualifier, France coach Didier Deschamps made seven changes, handing Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Stade Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil their first caps.

With forward Antoine Griezmann ruled out due to a foot injury, Les Bleus struggled to get into their stride as the game failed to ignite on a cold evening in northern France.

Ivory Coast had the best chance in the 11th minute when Adama Traore's 20-metre half-volley crashed on to Costil's post and Salomon Kalou, who had followed up the shot, poked the ball into the net but his effort was disallowed for offside.

France's best opportunity in the first half came six minutes before the break when N'Golo Kante's fierce 20-metre strike was blocked by Sylvain Gbohouo.

Moussa Sissoko also had a good chance after the interval but his header from Lucas Digne's cross went just wide.

Eight days before PSG's potential Champions League Group A decider at Arsenal, Rabiot limped off with a suspected muscle injury in the 77th minute before Costil made a superb save to deny Nicolas Pepe from point-blank range in the last minute. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)