PARIS, March 25 Brazil are still a formidable team despite the trauma they suffered at last year's World Cup, France coach Didier Deschamps said of their friendly international opponents at the Stade de France on Thursday.

Hoping to triumph on home soil, Brazil suffered a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany but have since begun to rebuild under new manager Dunga, who took the reins for a second spell.

Brazil have since won six friendly matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding only one.

"They are reeling from a World Cup that was not unsuccessful despite the trauma they went through -- they were still in the semi-finals," Deschamps told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I have seen what they have been doing since then and I saw many many very good things."

France striker Karim Benzema added that Brazil were a great team whatever the circumstances.

"There is no favourite for this game, the Real Madrid player said.

"After the World Cup, Brazil have recovered. They have been scoring freely and have not conceded much. They are a great team no matter what."

France, undefeated since losing to Germany in the World Cup quarter-finals, will be looking to continue their fine run following wins against Spain, Portugal and Sweden.

"We've been playing good games and we showed that we can suffer and win. It's going to be tough game," said Benzema.

France, who will play friendlies until the Euro 2016 finals that they host, will then take on Denmark in St Etienne on Sunday. (editing by Justin Palmer)