PARIS Nov 11 A second-half goal by substitute Loic Remy earned France a 1-0 home win against the United States on Friday but Les Bleus failed to impress in their first preparation game for the Euro 2012 finals.

France, who booked their place for the continental tournament in Poland and Ukraine by topping their qualifying group last month, lacked creativity but Remy's strike saved the day on a cold night at the Stade de France.

Remy collected a pass from fellow substitute Marvin Martin, muscled his way through the defence and clinically scored past Tim Howard in the 71st minute.

The U.S. could have won a penalty in the 20th minute when Laurent Koscielny brought down Jozy Altidore in the box but referee Michael Koukoulakis waved play on. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)