SHOWCASE-Soccer-Caballero has Bravo's blessings as first-choice at Man City
Feb 7 Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
PARIS Nov 15 France extended their unbeaten run to 17 games but once again failed to convince in a 0-0 draw against Belgium in a dull friendly at the Stade de France on Tuesday.
Les Bleus, who beat the United States 1-0 last Friday with an equally mediocre performance, were booed off the pitch by a frustrated crowd.
Laurent Blanc's side barely created a clear-cut chance as they looked short on ideas on a frosty Parisian night.
Belgium had the best opportunity 15 minutes from time when the unmarked Kevin Mirallas was denied from close range by a couple of lightning quick Hugo Lloris saves.
France, who qualified for the Euro 2012 finals last month, next face Germany in Bremen next February. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 7 Leicester City said on Tuesday that Claudio Ranieri would be given the opportunity to turn things around at the relegation-threatened Premier League champions.
BERLIN, Feb 7 Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu will not be paid his salary or any bonuses during a four-month ban imposed by world soccer's governing body FIFA, the player said on Tuesday.