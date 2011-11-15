PARIS Nov 15 France extended their unbeaten run to 17 games but once again failed to convince in a 0-0 draw against Belgium in a dull friendly at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

Les Bleus, who beat the United States 1-0 last Friday with an equally mediocre performance, were booed off the pitch by a frustrated crowd.

Laurent Blanc's side barely created a clear-cut chance as they looked short on ideas on a frosty Parisian night.

Belgium had the best opportunity 15 minutes from time when the unmarked Kevin Mirallas was denied from close range by a couple of lightning quick Hugo Lloris saves.

France, who qualified for the Euro 2012 finals last month, next face Germany in Bremen next February. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)