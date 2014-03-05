PARIS, March 5 A razor-sharp Karim Benzema led France to a stylish 2-0 home victory over fellow World Cup finalists the Netherlands in a friendly on Wednesday.

The French were greatly helped by the miserable performance of the visitors' defence as the Dutch back four were repeatedly outpaced on a springlike Parisian night.

In-form Benzema opened the scoring with a fierce half volley in the 32nd minute before Blaise Matuidi doubled the tally with a spectacular volley four minutes before the break.

The Netherlands, without the injured Arjen Robben, came closest to scoring when Robin van Persie's first-half volley was parried away by Hugo Lloris.

