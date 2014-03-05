Soccer-Sampaoli blames Sevilla's freefall on lack of mental strength
March 19 Sevilla's La Liga title hopes have been killed off because the players lack "emotional strength", coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Sunday.
PARIS, March 5 A razor-sharp Karim Benzema led France to a stylish 2-0 home victory over fellow World Cup finalists the Netherlands in a friendly on Wednesday.
The French were greatly helped by the miserable performance of the visitors' defence as the Dutch back four were repeatedly outpaced on a springlike Parisian night.
In-form Benzema opened the scoring with a fierce half volley in the 32nd minute before Blaise Matuidi doubled the tally with a spectacular volley four minutes before the break.
The Netherlands, without the injured Arjen Robben, came closest to scoring when Robin van Persie's first-half volley was parried away by Hugo Lloris.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 19 Sevilla's La Liga title hopes have been killed off because the players lack "emotional strength", coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Sunday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 CD Feirense 3 GD Chaves 2 Maritimo 3 FC Arouca 1 Porto 1 Vitoria Setubal 1 Saturday, March 18 Belenenses 1 Braga 2 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Benfica 0 Moreirense 1 CD Tondela 1 Sporting 2 Nacional 0 Friday, March 17 Estoril 0 Boavista 0 Standings P
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guadalajara 10 6 2 2 16 1