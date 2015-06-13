UPDATE 1-Soccer-Milan held after rare Donnarumma mistake
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
PARIS, June 13 Euro 2016 hosts France suffered their third defeat in four games when they were surprisingly beaten 1-0 away to Albania in a friendly international on Saturday.
After defeats by Brazil and Belgium, either side of beating Denmark, Didier Deschamps' side produced an unconvincing display and despite dominating possession they lacked a cutting edge.
Lively Albania had already had two good chances through Ermir Lenjani before Ergys Kace curled a superb free kick past France goalie Hugo Lloris into the top corner in the 43rd minute.
In baking heat the home side continued to be the more threatening after the interval.
France's best effort came from Mathieu Valbuena, whose fierce free kick was parried away by Etrit Berisha. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
BARCELONA, April 2 Real Madrid tightened their grip on top spot by beating Alaves 3-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday to provisionally move five points ahead of nearest challengers Barcelona despite coach Zinedine Zidane making a string of changes in defence.