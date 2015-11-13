PARIS Nov 13 Euro 2016 hosts France eased past rivals Germany 2-0 on Friday courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud and Andre-Pierre Gignac in an international friendly that saw the World Cup winners far from their best.

The French, missing Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena after a sex-tape scandal, needed to wait until the stroke of halftime to make an impact with Giroud continuing his fine scoring run this season and slotting in from an Anthony Martial cutback.

Gignac then headed in their second goal in the 86th minute to seal victory in a game overshadowed by deadly attacks in the French capital.

Germany failed to put in a fighting performance, as promised, to restore some pride with the national association locked in a 2006 World Cup scandal.

Forward Mario Gomez, making his comeback after more than 14 months and having missed their victorious World Cup through injury, had a good first half chance but was shut out after the break.

Giroud, on a scoring streak having also six goals in the Premier League with Arsenal, might have scored two but a diving header early in the second half sailed wide. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)