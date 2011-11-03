PARIS Nov 3 Montpellier striker Olivier Giroud
was given his first France call up for the home friendlies
against the United States and Belgium later this month but
Patrice Evra was among those left out on Thursday.
Giroud, 25, has been in fine form for this season's surprise
Ligue 1 packages Montpellier, scoring eight league goals.
France coach Laurent Blanc had hinted Giroud would get his
chance with Euro 2012 qualification assured but his decision to
rest Manchester United left back Evra, among those punished for
a mutiny as last year's World Cup, was a surprise.
Striker Bafetimbi Gomis has also missed out despite being
recalled after a two-year absence for the final Euro 2012
qualifiers last month.
France face the United States on Nov. 11 at the Stade de
France with Belgium visiting four days later.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris
(Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)
Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Matthieu Debuchy (Lille),
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Adil Rami (Valencia), Anthony
Reveillere (Lyon), Jeremy Mathieu (Valencia), Mamadou Sakho
(Paris St Germain)
Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Alou Diarra
(Marseille), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Florent Malouda
(Chelsea), Marvin Martin (Sochaux), Samir Nasri (Manchester
City)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (PSG),
Olivier Giroud (Montpellier), Jeremy Menez (PSG), Loic Remy
(Marseille), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
