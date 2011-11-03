PARIS Nov 3 Montpellier striker Olivier Giroud was given his first France call up for the home friendlies against the United States and Belgium later this month but Patrice Evra was among those left out on Thursday.

Giroud, 25, has been in fine form for this season's surprise Ligue 1 packages Montpellier, scoring eight league goals.

France coach Laurent Blanc had hinted Giroud would get his chance with Euro 2012 qualification assured but his decision to rest Manchester United left back Evra, among those punished for a mutiny as last year's World Cup, was a surprise.

Striker Bafetimbi Gomis has also missed out despite being recalled after a two-year absence for the final Euro 2012 qualifiers last month.

France face the United States on Nov. 11 at the Stade de France with Belgium visiting four days later. Squad: Goalkeepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille) Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Matthieu Debuchy (Lille), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Adil Rami (Valencia), Anthony Reveillere (Lyon), Jeremy Mathieu (Valencia), Mamadou Sakho (Paris St Germain) Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Alou Diarra (Marseille), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Marvin Martin (Sochaux), Samir Nasri (Manchester City) Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (PSG), Olivier Giroud (Montpellier), Jeremy Menez (PSG), Loic Remy (Marseille), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich) (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)