PARIS Feb 23 Olympique Marseille
midfielder Morgan Amalfitano has been called up by France for
the first time for Wednesday's friendly with Germany while Louis
Saha returns in the absence of the injured Karim Benzema.
Coach Laurent Blanc kept faith on Thursday with the majority
of his mainstays for the trip to Bremen but has taken the chance
to look at in-form Amalfitano, 26, and injury-prone recent
Tottenham Hotspur signing Saha ahead of June's Euro 2012.
Defenders Philippe Mexes and Patrice Evra have also come
back into the squad but Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny is injured.
Striker Loic Remy is on the treatment table too and misses
out having been in the starting lineup for November's dull 0-0
friendly draw with Belgium.
Blanc waxed lyrical about Amalfitano in a news conference.
"His performances explain his selection. He is technically
very strong, when he has the ball, he makes the right choice. He
has the midfield qualities that will be useful in this match,"
Blanc said before turning to Mexes and Saha.
"Philippe is a lad who I count on enormously. He has a
different skill-set to other defenders. Saha is someone who I
like because he is a good footballer who is unfortunately often
injured, causing problems at club level."
Jeremy Mathieu and Maxime Gonalons have been left out after
being in the last squad but tricky winger Mathieu Valbuena has
returned.
Blanc refused to name his captain but said Mexes, goalkeeper
Hugo Lloris and defender Eric Abidal were vying for the armband
as he seeks a leader for the Euros.
France face England, Ukraine and Sweden in Ukraine and
Poland in June while Germany, who included out-of-form striker
Cacau in their squad, play Portugal, Netherlands and Denmark.
France squad:
Goalkeepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo
Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)
Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Mathieu Debuchy (Lille),
Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Philippe Mexes (AC Milan),
Adil Rami (Valencia), Anthony Reveillere (Lyon), Mamadou Sakho
(Paris St Germain)
Midfielders: Morgan Amalfitano (Marseille), Yohan Cabaye
(Newcastle United), Alou Diarra (Marseille), Yann M'Vila (Stade
Rennes), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Marvin Martin (Sochaux),
Samir Nasri (Manchester City), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille)
Forwards: Kevin Gameiro (PSG), Olivier Giroud (Montpellier),
Jeremy Menez (PSG), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich), Louis Saha
(Tottenham Hotspur)
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)