CLAIREFONTAINE, France Feb 27 Louis Saha, the only player in the France squad to face Germany in Bremen on Wednesday who played at Euro 2004, has been relying on his "seven lives" to survive a series of injuries and is now looking towards this year's European Championship.

The striker thought his international career was over when he picked up yet another injury in France's 1-0 defeat by Belarus in a Euro 2012 qualifier in 2010 only 10 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

"I have seven lives," Saha told reporters on Monday as France gathered at their training camp ahead of the friendly.

Saha, who joined Tottenham Hotspur from Everton on last month's transfer deadline day, is though well aware that he has only been called up by coach Laurent Blanc after Loic Remy and Karim Benzema had to pull out with injuries.

"I am really sorry not to here with these two great players but someone else's misfortune is lucky for me," the former Manchester United forward said.

"Today I have the opportunity to be here. My goal is to help the squad."

Saha has been in good form since he joined Tottenham, scoring three goals in four games.

"I hope that he did not call me up because I have a pretty face and I brushed my teeth," he joked.

"Deep inside me I knew that Spurs's game would suit me. Sometimes, you follow your instinct and it just works out. This call-up is a reward for me but also for those who supported me." (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)