By Pascal Lié;tout
| CLAIREFONTAINE, France
CLAIREFONTAINE, France Feb 27 Louis Saha,
the only player in the France squad to face Germany in Bremen on
Wednesday who played at Euro 2004, has been relying on his
"seven lives" to survive a series of injuries and is now looking
towards this year's European Championship.
The striker thought his international career was over when
he picked up yet another injury in France's 1-0 defeat by
Belarus in a Euro 2012 qualifier in 2010 only 10 minutes after
coming on as a second-half substitute.
"I have seven lives," Saha told reporters on Monday as
France gathered at their training camp ahead of the friendly.
Saha, who joined Tottenham Hotspur from Everton on last
month's transfer deadline day, is though well aware that he has
only been called up by coach Laurent Blanc after Loic Remy and
Karim Benzema had to pull out with injuries.
"I am really sorry not to here with these two great players
but someone else's misfortune is lucky for me," the former
Manchester United forward said.
"Today I have the opportunity to be here. My goal is to help
the squad."
Saha has been in good form since he joined Tottenham,
scoring three goals in four games.
"I hope that he did not call me up because I have a pretty
face and I brushed my teeth," he joked.
"Deep inside me I knew that Spurs's game would suit me.
Sometimes, you follow your instinct and it just works out. This
call-up is a reward for me but also for those who supported me."
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)