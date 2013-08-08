PARIS Aug 8 Samir Nasri and Eric Abidal have been recalled by France coach Didier Deschamps for next week's friendly game in Belgium.

Defender Abidal, who underwent two surgeries on a liver tumour, won the last of 61 caps in February, 2012.

"He has international experience in a department where some players are injured or lack playing time," Deschamps told a news conference on Thursday, referring to Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Paris St Germain's Mamadou Sakho.

"I'm not here to offer a gift, I just think that he is competitive again having played preparation games with Monaco."

Abidal has joined promoted Monaco from Barcelona.

Midfielder Nasri, who served a national team suspension for insulting a reporter and missed June's South America tour with a knee injury, is back having not played for Les Bleus since last year's Euro 2012 quarter-final defeat by Spain.

"Last season he was not really eligible because he was injured and did not play a lot. He has to understand that he is eligible," said Deschamps.

Deschamps also said that he had left out midfielders Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi and Yohan Cabaye for Wednesday's game because they will be suspended for next month's World Cup qualifier in Georgia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mickael Landreau (Bastia), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)

Defenders: Eric Abidal (Monaco), Gael Clichy (Manchester City), Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (Porto), Adil Rami (Valencia), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Etienne Capoue (Toulouse), Clement Grenier (Olympique Lyonnais), Josuha Guilavogui (St Etienne), Geoffrey Kondogbia (Sevilla), Rio Mavuba (Lille), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Samir Nasri (Manchester City), Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille)