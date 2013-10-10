PARIS Oct 10 Arsenal centre back Laurent Koscielny will miss France's friendly against Australia on Friday because of a calf injury.

"He won't be available tomorrow," coach Didier Deschamps told a news conference on Thursday.

It is not yet clear whether Koscielny, a regular starter since Deschamps took charge last year, will be fit for his team's final World Cup qualifier at home to Finland on Tuesday.

France are second in Group I, tied on 14 points with leaders Spain although the world champions have a game in hand.

Les Bleus ended a five-match sequence without a victory when they won 4-2 in a qualifier in Belarus last month.

"These next two games are important to create momentum," said captain Hugo Lloris.

"Even though it is a friendly there will be a lot at stake for us. France need to win these kind of games to gain confidence."

Second place in Group I would take France through to the World Cup playoffs next month. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)