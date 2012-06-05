June 5 Karim Benzema and Franck Ribery were a
class apart as France put the finishing touches on their Euro
2012 preparations with a 4-0 home win against Estonia in Le Mans
on Tuesday.
Benzema netted either side of halftime after Ribery had
opened the scoring following a fine one-two with the striker as
Les Bleus stretched their unbeaten run to 21 matches.
Winger Jeremy Menez completed the rout in stoppage time.
With Samir Nasri and Ribery on the flanks and Benzema up
front, France played some nice one-touch football although they
sometimes looked shaky at the back.
After fullback Patrice Evra produced a miserable performance
in a 3-2 win against Iceland in their first of three Euro
warm-up games, it was Philippe Mexes's turn to raise concerns.
Estonia almost caught France cold twice in the opening 15
minutes, with a poor first touch from Mexes allowing midfielder
Henrik Ojamaa to shoot narrowly wide across goal.
Ojamaa then got ahead of Mexes to meet a left wing cross
but, off balance, could only volley wide.
CROSS SHOT
Laurent Blanc's side, who start their Euro 2012 campaign
against England on Monday in Donetsk, Ukraine, went ahead in the
25th minute when Ribery chested down a Benzema pass just inside
the box before firing past Sergei Pareiko with a cross shot.
Seven minutes before the break, Benzema sent a curling shot
into the far corner of the net to double the tally and scored
his 15th goal for France by latchig onto Ribery's cross from the
right.
Second-half substitute Menez added the fourth one minute
into added time when he collected a fine backheel pass from
Olivier Giroud to score from close range.
France travel to Ukraine on Wednesday before taking on
England followed by co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden in Group D.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)