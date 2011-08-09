PARIS Aug 9 France left back Patrice Evra has
pulled out of Wednesday's friendly against Chile through injury
and been replaced by Gael Clichy.
Former Arsenal defender Clichy "should be able to reach
Montpellier in the afternoon," said a statement from the French
Football Federation on Tuesday.
Manchester United's Evra tweaked his knee in Sunday's 3-2
English Community Shield win over Manchester City, Clichy's new
club.
Lille winger Dimitri Payet withdrew from the squad through
injury on Sunday.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)