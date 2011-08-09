PARIS Aug 9 France left back Patrice Evra has pulled out of Wednesday's friendly against Chile through injury and been replaced by Gael Clichy.

Former Arsenal defender Clichy "should be able to reach Montpellier in the afternoon," said a statement from the French Football Federation on Tuesday.

Manchester United's Evra tweaked his knee in Sunday's 3-2 English Community Shield win over Manchester City, Clichy's new club.

Lille winger Dimitri Payet withdrew from the squad through injury on Sunday. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)