MONTPELLIER, France Aug 10 France were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in a friendly on Wednesday despite dominating the match.

Karim Benzema was inspirational for the home side and his perfect cross was met by Loic Remy who scored with a diving header after 19 minutes.

Nicolas Cordova equalised against the run of play 14 minutes from time with a superb strike but it was hard on Laurent Blanc's side, who top Euro 2012 qualifying Group D and next visit Albania in a qualifier on Sept. 2.

Chile were knocked out by Venezuela in the Copa America quarter-finals last month and produced few chances compared to the hosts on Wednesday. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)