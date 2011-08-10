(Adds details, quotes)
* Remy gives France first-half lead
* Cordova levels 14 minutes from time
By Olivier Guillemain
MONTPELLIER, France, Aug 10 France were held to
a 1-1 draw by Chile on Wednesday despite dominating a friendly
where Karim Benzema was inspirational.
The striker's perfect cross was met by Loic Remy who scored
with a diving header after 19 minutes to open the scoring for
the home side.
Nicolas Cordova equalised against the run of play 14 minutes
from time with a superb strike but it was hard on Laurent
Blanc's side, who top Euro 2012 qualifying Group D and next
visit Albania in a qualifier on Sept. 2.
Chile were knocked out by Venezuela in the Copa America
quarter-finals last month and produced few chances compared to
the hosts on Wednesday.
"We had good intentions, even if we didn't manage to pull
everything off. In terms of spirit, motivation, preparation, I
think we are on the right path," Blanc told a news conference.
"We scored a nice goal, overall I am satisfied."
The game in the packed 30,000 capacity Montpellier stadium
started in sunny conditions and the hosts quickly warmed to the
task.
Benzema was a menace all night and beautifully set up the
opener while Chile perked up with the second half introduction
of talisman Alexis Sanchez.
France hit the bar and missed out on two goals because of
the offside flag after the hour mark before the were left to rue
their profligacy when Cordova finished with aplomb.
(Writing by Mark Meadows)