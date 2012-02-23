Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
PARIS Feb 23 France coach Laurent Blanc named the following 23-man squad on Thursday for next Wednesday's friendly with Germany in Bremen.
Goalkeepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille) Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Mathieu Debuchy (Lille), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Philippe Mexes (AC Milan), Adil Rami (Valencia), Anthony Reveillere (Lyon), Mamadou Sakho (Paris St Germain) Midfielders: Morgan Amalfitano (Marseille), Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Alou Diarra (Marseille), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Marvin Martin (Sochaux), Samir Nasri (Manchester City), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille) Forwards: Kevin Gameiro (PSG), Olivier Giroud (Montpellier), Jeremy Menez (PSG), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich), Louis Saha (Tottenham Hotspur) (Editing by Mark Meadows)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.