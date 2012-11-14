Nov 14 A debut goal from winger Pizzi and another from striker Hugo Almeida were cancelled by two Gabon penalties as Portugal produced a lacklustre performance in a 2-2 friendly draw on Wednesday.

The visitors, without injured Cristiano Ronaldo, struggled under the heat and humidity in Libreville's 'stade de Amitie', lacking pace and concentration during long periods.

Gabon opened the score with a Levy Madinda penalty after four minutes but Deportivo Coruna winger Pizzi levelled for Portugal with another spotkick.

Gabon looked to have gone ahead following a goal-mouth scramble just before halftime but the ball was eventually deemed not to have crossed the line after the referee consulted his assistant.

Striker Almeida came on in the second half to hand Portugal a 2-1 lead before Biyogo Pocko levelled from another penalty. (Written by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Pritha Sarkar)