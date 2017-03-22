DORTMUND, March 22 Germany forward Lukas Podolski capped his international swan song on Wednesday with a sensational goal to give the world champions a 1-0 victory over England in a friendly on Wednesday.

Podolski, who captained the team for the first time from the start, could not have hoped for a more fitting finale to his 13-year Germany career, as he thundered in the winner in the 69th minute to take his goal tally to 49 in 130 international matches.

The 31-year-old's goal ensured an enterprising England suffered a bitter defeat having looked sharper than their hosts for much of the game and hit the woodwork in the first half.

England, who top World Cup qualifying Group F, next host Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday while Germany, five points clear at the top of Group C travel to Azerbaijan.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)