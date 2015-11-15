BERLIN Nov 15 Germany's friendly against the Netherlands on Tuesday will go ahead as planned, despite the German team still being shaken by the deadly attacks in Paris, the world champions said on Sunday.

Germany were playing France in Paris on Friday as a wave of attacks was unleashed across the city, killing 129 people.

"The message is clear. We will not be intimidated by terror," said interim German FA chief Reinhard Rauball in a statement, following a meeting to decide whether the game in Hanover would go ahead.

"For the team to play against the Dutch only a few days after the terrible experiences in Paris is a necessary signal."

The Germany players and staff had spent Friday night holed up inside the stadium before leaving straight for the airport on Saturday morning.

"The entire team, players coaches and staff are still shocked," team manager Oliver Bierhoff said in the statement. "But we all know how important it is to send a signal as a national team in favour of our values and culture."

