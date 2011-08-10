STUTTGART Aug 10 Germany ended an 18-year winless run against Brazil on Wednesday thanks to a 3-2 victory in a friendly with all the goals coming in the last half hour.

Bastian Schweinsteiger fired the hosts ahead from a harshly awarded penalty in the 61st minute and teenager Mario Goetze made it 2-0 from a narrow angle six minutes later.

Robinho reduced the arrears for Brazil from another penalty in the 71st only for halftime substitute Andre Schuerrle to restore Germany's two-goal advantage nine minutes later. Neymar then pulled another goal back for the visitors in stoppage time.

Brazil dominated the first hour but failed to take their chances. Germany last beat the South Americans 2-1 in Cologne in 1993 with four wins for Brazil and a draw in the subsequent five meetings.

