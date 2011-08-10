STUTTGART Aug 10 Germany ended an 18-year
winless run against Brazil on Wednesday thanks to a 3-2 victory
in a friendly with all the goals coming in the last half hour.
Bastian Schweinsteiger fired the hosts ahead from a harshly
awarded penalty in the 61st minute and teenager Mario Goetze
made it 2-0 from a narrow angle six minutes later.
Robinho reduced the arrears for Brazil from another penalty
in the 71st only for halftime substitute Andre Schuerrle to
restore Germany's two-goal advantage nine minutes later. Neymar
then pulled another goal back for the visitors in stoppage time.
Brazil dominated the first hour but failed to take their
chances. Germany last beat the South Americans 2-1 in Cologne in
1993 with four wins for Brazil and a draw in the subsequent five
meetings.
