BOCA RATON, Florida May 29 Germany showed their strength in depth with a largely second string team beating Ecuador 4-2 in a friendly on Wednesday after Lukas Podolski put them ahead in just the ninth second.

Two goals each from Podolski and Lars Bender put Germany 4-0 up inside 24 minutes as Joachim Loew's team, without any players from Champions League finalists Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, dominated.

Ecuador, 10th in the FIFA world rankings and in second place in South American qualifying for the World Cup, pulled a goal back just before the break through Manchester United winger Antonio Valencia and got further consolation through an 84th minute free-kick from Walter Ayovi.

Germany will play the second game of their tour against Juergen Klinsmann's United States in Washington on Sunday. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Sonia Oxley)