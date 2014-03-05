(Adds quotes)

STUTTGART, Germany, March 5 Mario Goetze scored against the run of play in the first half to give Germany a fortunate 1-0 victory over fellow World Cup hopefuls Chile in a friendly on Wednesday.

After Chile dominated the first 15 minutes, Goetze was set up by Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mesut Ozil before firing the ball into the top corner of Johnny Herrera's goal from 12 metres.

The visitors kept going forward and created plenty of chances against an unusually porous Germany defence.

"It was a lucky win," said captain Philipp Lahm after his team were jeered off. "I can understand the fans, the people paid for their tickets and they wanted to see something.

"We've got work to do and we know that (but) ... we were up against a good Chile team."

Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, a former Bayer Leverkusen player, wasted a good opportunity for the South Americans in front of goal in the 26th minute and Charles Aranguiz could only hit the outside of the net when well placed 18 minutes later.

Chile continued outplaying the hosts in the second period with Eduardo Vargas blasting a shot against the crossbar from close range.

Vidal twice went close again, missing the best chance when he failed to beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a weak shot from seven metres.

"We saw how well Chile can play," said Germany coach Joachim Loew. "We struggled to keep pace and it was extremely difficult.

"Chile were outstanding, showed a lot of skill and a lot of running. We lost a lot of balls, especially up front, and there were also holes in midfield."

Germany, who played in a new red and black kit on Wednesday, have been drawn to face Ghana, United States and Portugal in Group G at the World Cup in Brazil in June.

Chile are in Group B with champions Spain, Netherlands and Australia. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)