BERLIN Feb 28 Goalkeeper Tim Wiese has been handed the chance to impress before the Euro 2012 finals when he deputises for first choice Manuel Neuer in Germany's friendly international against France on Wednesday, assistant coach Hansi Flick said.

Werder Bremen keeper Wiese has won five caps but has yet to feature in a Germany victory.

"Tim should present himself before the Euro and he should do it especially here in front of a home crowd," Flick told reporters a day before the game in the northern port city of Bremen.

"It is planned that he will play the full 90 minutes."

Flick said forward Miroslav Klose will lead the team in the absence of injured Philipp Lahm while Mats Hummels and Holger Badstuber will start in central defence with Per Mertesacker absent through injury.

Three-time European champions Germany, without a title since 1996, are among the favourites for Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine after qualifying top of their group without dropping a point.

They have, however, not beaten neighbours France since 1987 and in 23 encounters, the Germans have won seven times while losing 10 matches to their western neighbours.

"France are a very strong team and they are certainly one of the favourites for the Euro this summer," said Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil, who will make his first appearance at the Weser stadium since leaving Werder Bremen in 2010 to join the Spanish club.

"But we want to show our own strengths and win this game," Ozil told reporters.