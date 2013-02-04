BERLIN Feb 4 Germany will be without Borussia Dortmund trio Marcel Schmelzer, Marco Reus and Mario Goetze when they take on France in a friendly in Paris on Wednesday.

Defender Schmelzer is out with an ankle problem, midfielder Goetze has a flu virus and Reus picked up an adductor muscle injury in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, German FA spokesman Jens Grittner told reporters on Monday.

Grittner said another Dortmund player, midfielder Ilkay Guendogan, would make the trip despite a minor injury before adding there were doubts about defender Lars Bender and striker Miroslav Klose.

Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger had already been ruled out of Wednesday's game with a minor knock. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)