HAMBURG Nov 15 Germany trounced Netherlands 3-0 in a friendly on Tuesday involving two of the favourites for next year's European Championship finals.

The 2010 World Cup runners-up were sunk by goals from Thomas Mueller, Miroslav Klose and Mesut Ozil in front of a sellout crowd of 51,500.

Mueller put Germany, who finished third at the World Cup, in front after a lightning fast attack in the 15th minute.

Toni Kroos sent in a high cross to Klose and he tapped the ball for Mueller to beat goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg with a shot into the corner of the net.

Klose claimed his 63rd international goal 11 minutes later, latching on to a centre from Ozil to head powerfully home.

The striker is now five goals short of Gerd Mueller's record tally of 68 for Germany.

Ozil made it 3-0 in the 66th minute at the end of another scintillating attack.

Mueller streaked down the right before finding Ozil who scored after swapping passes with Klose.