Soccer-Sampaoli blames Sevilla's freefall on lack of mental strength
March 19 Sevilla's La Liga title hopes have been killed off because the players lack "emotional strength", coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Sunday.
STUTTGART, Germany, March 5 Mario Goetze scored against the run of play early in the first half to give Germany a fortunate 1-0 win over fellow World Cup hopefuls Chile in a friendly on Wednesday.
After Chile dominated the first 15 minutes, Goetze was set up by Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mezut Ozil before firing the ball into the top corner of Johnny Herrera's goal from 12 metres.
The visitors kept going forward and created plenty of scoring chances against an unusually porous Germany defence.
Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, a former Bayer Leverkusen player, wasted a good opportunity in front of goal in the 26th minute and Charles Aranguiz could only hit the outside of the net when well placed 18 minutes later. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 CD Feirense 3 GD Chaves 2 Maritimo 3 FC Arouca 1 Porto 1 Vitoria Setubal 1 Saturday, March 18 Belenenses 1 Braga 2 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Benfica 0 Moreirense 1 CD Tondela 1 Sporting 2 Nacional 0 Friday, March 17 Estoril 0 Boavista 0 Standings P
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guadalajara 10 6 2 2 16 1