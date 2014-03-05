STUTTGART, Germany, March 5 Mario Goetze scored against the run of play early in the first half to give Germany a fortunate 1-0 win over fellow World Cup hopefuls Chile in a friendly on Wednesday.

After Chile dominated the first 15 minutes, Goetze was set up by Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mezut Ozil before firing the ball into the top corner of Johnny Herrera's goal from 12 metres.

The visitors kept going forward and created plenty of scoring chances against an unusually porous Germany defence.

Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, a former Bayer Leverkusen player, wasted a good opportunity in front of goal in the 26th minute and Charles Aranguiz could only hit the outside of the net when well placed 18 minutes later. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Tony Jimenez)