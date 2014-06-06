MAINZ, Germany, June 6 Germany produced a dazzling display of attacking football to thrash Armenia 6-1 in their last World Cup warmup on Friday but Marco Reus could be in doubt for the finals after twisting his ankle.

The Germans, looking to end an 18-year wait for an international title, scored all their goals in the second half after midfielder Reus was taken to hospital for checks after being injured in the 43rd minute.

Mario Goetze struck twice and Lukas Podolski, Andre Schuerrle, Benedikt Hoewedes and Miroslav Klose were also on target.

Germany, who take on Portugal, Ghana and United States in World Cup Group G later this month, were without first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Neuer, expected to be fit for their group opener against Portugal, was replaced by Borussia Dortmund's Roman Weidenfeller for the second consecutive international.

The keeper was rarely called into action as the hosts took the initiative from the start. They missed early chances through Reus and Thomas Mueller, starting as the only forward with Klose on the bench.

Reus missed several good chances before he was hurt, an injury that instantly silenced the 27,000 crowd.

Schuerrle, who also scored on Sunday in a 2-2 draw against Cameroon, gave their fans something to cheer when he drilled the ball in after 52 minutes following good work from Podolski.

Mesut Ozil, a second-half substitute after recent below-par performances, rattled the post with a low drive and Armenia levelled when Henrikh Mkhitaryan beat Dortmund team mate Weidenfeller with a 69th-minute penalty.

Germany then hit five goals in an explosive final 20 minutes.

Podolski, hitting top form, picked up a clever pass from Ozil to score in the 71st minute before Hoewedes added another goal two minutes later.

Klose, who came on as a substitute, broke Gerd Mueller's national team record by notching his 69th goal with a diving header before Goetze completed the rout with a double. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)