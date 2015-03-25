KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany, March 25 Substitute Lukas Podolski scored an 81st-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for World Cup winners Germany against Asian champions Australia in an entertaining friendly on Wednesday.

Podolski, who has been mainly on the bench for Inter Milan recently, slid the ball into the net with his left foot nine minutes after coming on to grab his 48th goal for his country.

Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak had put his side 2-1 up with a brilliant curling free kick in the 50th minute.

Earlier, Marco Reus gave the hosts the lead before James Troisi levelled. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)