HANOVER, German Nov 17 A friendly soccer game between hosts Germany and Netherlands in Hanover has been called off less than two hours before its start on Tuesday, German police said.

The game was called off just four days after the attacks in Paris. German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been set to attend along with other government ministers in a show of solidarity with the French. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Dominic Evans)