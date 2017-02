LEIPZIG, Germany May 31 Germany had to work hard to record a 2-0 win against Israel in a Euro 2012 warm-up match on Thursday with Mario Gomez and Andre Schuerrle on target late in each half.

The three-time European champions, among the title favourites, dominated with a performance that was a marked improvement on their 5-3 defeat by Switzerland on Saturday.

However, they wasted close to a dozen clear chances on a rainy evening in Leipzig in their last friendly before next month's finals being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.

Germany face Portugal on June 9 in their first match in Group B which also includes Netherlands and Denmark. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)