MAINZ, Germany, June 6 Miroslav Klose became Germany's all-time top goalscorer, breaking Gerd Mueller's 40-year record when he notched his 69th goal in a World Cup warmup against Armenia on Friday.

The veteran forward, who turns 36 next week, headed in after 76 minutes to give Germany a 4-1 lead on his 132nd appearance.

Mueller's record of 68 goals in 62 games has stood since 1974 when he scored then-West Germany's winning goal - and his last - in the World Cup final against Netherlands.

Germany have been drawn in Group G with Ghana, United States and Portugal at this month's World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)