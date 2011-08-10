STUTTGART Aug 10 Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was spoilt for choice after Wednesday's 3-2 friendly win over 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil featured goals from 19-year-old Mario Goetze and Andreas Schuerrle, one year his senior.

Loew heaped praise on Goetze after the midfielder, in the starting lineup for the first time, celebrated with his first international goal.

"I am happy that I have so many possibilities in terms of players," Loew told reporters.

"Mario Goetze has an exceptionally good sense of positioning on the field, even when he's cornered, he finds a way out.

"It's the simple things that he does brilliantly and that makes him so strong."

Germany have won all seven Euro 2012 qualifiers and have lost only one of 13 matches since finishing third at last year's World Cup.

Loew has a wealth of young players at his disposal and fielded a team with an average age of under 24 on Wednesday.

"I enjoyed every moment," said Goetze. "The team played very well and helped me."

Captain Philipp Lahm, the oldest player in the team at 27, said: "The euphoria is justified. We have a 100 percent record in the qualifiers and have beaten Brazil for the first time in 18 years. That is a great success."

