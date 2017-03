Nov 17 German police have found no explosives and made no arrests in Hanover after a friendly soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands was canceled because of fears of a bomb attack, the Lower Saxony interior minister said on Tuesday.

"There have been no arrests so far. As for the question whether explosives were found, I can tell you that as for now, no," Boris Pistorius said during a news conference in the west German city. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Dominic Evans)