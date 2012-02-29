BREMEN, Germany Feb 29 France stunned Germany 2-1 with a goal in each half to win their international friendly in Bremen on Wednesday as the two sides continued their preparations for Euro 2012.

The French, who have now gone 18 games undefeated after losing the first two under coach Laurent Blanc, grabbed the lead after 21 minutes when Olivier Giroud connected with a Mathieu Valbuena pass to beat keeper Tim Wiese.

Substitute Florent Malouda fired in from close range midway through the second half before Germany substitute Cacau cut the deficit in stoppage time.

Germany, missing several players through injury including midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and captain Philipp Lahm, lacked their usual offensive spark and were left seeking their first win against France since 1987.

The visitors, sprightlier than the hosts from the start, had the first real chance with Yohan Cabaye's header cleared on the line by Wiese after in the 16th minute.

Giroud made amends five minutes later with the Montpellier striker tapping in from 10 yards after a clever Valbuena cutback.

Germany, donning their new green shirts in honour of their 1972 European championship victory had trouble expressing themselves with the French pressing high while their defence looked shaky.

The hosts had to wait more than half an hour for their first real chance, a Mirsolav Klose shot that newly-appointed captain Hugo Lloris did well to block.

Real Madrid's Mesut Ozil, back at the Weser stadium for the first time since leaving Werder Bremen to join the Spanish club in 2010, tried his luck from 25 metres with his shot flying narrowly wide on the stroke of halftime.

The speedy French did not let up in the second half, Valbuena coming close on the hour with a long-range effort before Malouda fired in from a metre out in the 69th after the Germans failed to clear a low cross into the box.

Substitute Cacau grabbed a late consolation goal for Germany, scoring from close range in stoppage time. (Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)