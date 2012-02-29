* France extend unbeaten streak to 18 games
* Germany without a win against France since 1987
By Pascal Liétout
BREMEN, Germany, Feb 29 Goals from Olivier
Giroud and Florent Malouda propelled France to a surprise 2-1
international friendly victory over Germany on Wednesday as the
two sides continued their preparations for Euro 2012.
The French, who have now gone 18 games undefeated after
losing the first two under coach Laurent Blanc, grabbed the lead
after 21 minutes when Giroud slotted in through keeper Tim
Wiese's legs.
Substitute Malouda fired in from close range midway through
the second half before Germany substitute Cacau cut the deficit
in stoppage time.
Germany, missing several players through injury including
midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, captain Philipp Lahm and
speedy winger Lukas Podolski, lacked their usual offensive spark
and were left seeking their first win against France since 1987.
"We knew that Germany were very strong offensively but we
had studied a few weaknesses in the defence," Blanc told
reporters.
"I fully enjoyed this game because it was two countries
playing attacking football and of course my pleasure was
ten-fold because we won," he said. "We had good chances, we saw
goals and that was great."
TIGHT PRESSING
The visitors, sprightlier than the hosts from the start, had
the first real chance with Yohan Cabaye's header cleared on the
line by Wiese in the 16th minute.
Giroud made amends five minutes later with the Montpellier
striker tapping in from 10 yards after a clever cutback in the
box.
Germany, donning their new green shirts in honour of their
1972 European championship victory, had trouble executing their
game plan while the French pressed forward.
The hosts had to wait more than half an hour for their first
real chance, a Mirsolav Klose shot that newly-appointed captain
Hugo Lloris did well to block.
Real Madrid's Mesut Ozil, back at the Weser stadium for the
first time since leaving Werder Bremen to join the Spanish club
in 2010, tried his luck from 25 metres with his shot flying
narrowly wide on the stroke of halftime.
The speedy French did not let up in the second half, Mathieu
Valbuena coming close on the hour with a long-range effort
before Malouda fired in from a metre out in the 69th after the
Germans failed to clear a low cross into the box.
Brazilian-born Cacau, who is battling for a spot on the Euro
squad after losing his starting place at VfB Stuttgart, grabbed
a late consolation goal for Germany, scoring from close range in
stoppage time.
"We are obviously a bit annoyed with the result but I am
more annoyed about the way we lost," Germany coach Joachim Loew
told reporters. "We did have some chances in the first half but
France were better."
"We had too big gaps in the defence. But we must keep in
mind it was a long break since November, there were some
changes, some injuries and you can lose your rhythm a bit.
"Once we are together for three or four weeks it will be
much better."
