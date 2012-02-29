BREMEN, Germany Feb 29 Germany 1 France 2
- international friendly result.
At Weser stadium.
Halftime: 0-1
Scorers:
Germany: Cacau 90+1
France: Olivier Giroud 21, Florent Malouda 69
Germany: 12-Tim Wiese; 20-Jerome Boateng, 5-Mats Hummels,
14-Holger Badstuber (3-Benedikt Hoewedes 46), 4-Dennis Aogo;
21-Marco Reus (18-Cacau 71), 18-Toni Kroos, 6-Sami Khedira
(24-Lars Bender 70), 8-Mesut Ozil, 9-Andre Schuerrle (15-Thomas
Mueller 45), 11-Miroslav Klose (23-Mario Gomez 46);
France: 1-Hugo Lloris; 22-Eric Abidal, 5-Philippe Mexes,
4-Adil Rami, 2-Mathieu Debuchy; 7-Franck Ribery (14-Jeremy
Menez), 6-Yohan Cabaye (18-Alou Diarra 62), 17-Yan M'Vila
(15-Florent Malouda 62), 11-Samir Nasri, 8-Mathieu Valbuena
(21-Morgan Amalfitano 68); 9-Olivier Giroud (Louis Saha 76);
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)