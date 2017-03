MAINZ, Germany, June 6 Germany midfielder Marco Reus was taken to hospital for checks after turning his left ankle in their final World Cup warmup against Armenia on Friday.

The Borussia Dortmund player went down unchallenged in the 43rd minute as he chased down a ball.

Germany, who take on Ghana, Portugal and the United States in Group G, leave for Brazil on Saturday.

The lightning-quick Reus, who enjoyed a superb season at Dortmund, is a key player in Germany's quest to claim their first international title in 18 years. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)