BREMEN, Germany Feb 29 Germany coach Joachim Loew picked Borussia Moenchengladbach top scorer Marco Reus to start in naming an attack-minded team to take on France in their international friendly in Bremen later on Wednesday.

Attacking midfielder Reus, who has already signed to play for champions Borussia Dortmund from next season, will partner Mesut Ozil and Andre Schuerrle with Sami Khedira and Toni Kroos in a holding midfield position.

The 22-year-old Reus, who will be making his fourth international appearance, has scored 13 goals for Gladbach this season.

Miroslav Klose, making his 114th appearance, will be the only out-and-out striker in the team. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)