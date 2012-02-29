BREMEN, Germany Feb 29 Germany coach
Joachim Loew picked Borussia Moenchengladbach top scorer Marco
Reus to start in naming an attack-minded team to take on France
in their international friendly in Bremen later on Wednesday.
Attacking midfielder Reus, who has already signed to play
for champions Borussia Dortmund from next season, will partner
Mesut Ozil and Andre Schuerrle with Sami Khedira and Toni Kroos
in a holding midfield position.
The 22-year-old Reus, who will be making his fourth
international appearance, has scored 13 goals for Gladbach this
season.
Miroslav Klose, making his 114th appearance, will be the
only out-and-out striker in the team.
