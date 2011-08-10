SARAJEVO, August 10 Greece and Bosnia-Herzegovina ended goalless after a closely contested friendly encounter in Sarajevo on Wednesday.

Despite an entertaining first half, chances were at a premium as both teams struggled to build a head of steam for the business end of the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign which continues next month.

Following a confident start from Bosnia, the hosts could have gone in front after 12 minutes when Sejad Salihovic's free-kick was saved by Michalis Sifakis.

The visitors then had their keeper to thank again from the resulting corner as Sifakis blocked Edin Dzeko's close range effort.

Dzeko was proving the focal point for all of Bosnia's attacking play in the first half and the striker went close in the 22nd minute, flashing a snapshot just wide of the right post after some good build-up play.

But Greece looked dangerous on the break and Giorgios Samaras passed up an excellent chance to make it 1-0.

The striker was played through on goal by Vasilis Torosidis but he sent his chipped shot high over the bar.

Bosnia enjoyed more possession in the second half but opportunities were hard to come by as the game began to peter out.

Greece boss Fernando Santos gave debuts to 20-year-old defender Athanasios Petsos and 25-year-old defender Giannis Zaradoukas, both players coming on as second-half substitutes.

Greece, who lead Euro 2012 qualifying Group F by a point ahead of Croatia and Israel, next face a trip to face the Israelis on Sept. 2, while Bosnia lie third in their qualifying group behind France and Belarus, who they travel to next month. (Editing by Mark Meadows)