ATHENS Nov 11 A headed goal from Kostas Katsouranis in the second half helped Greece fight back from a goal behind to earn a 1-1 friendly draw with Russia on Friday as both teams got their Euro 2012 preparations underway.

Dick Advocaat's team, who secured their automatic place in the finals to be held in Poland and Ukraine next year after finishing top of qualifying Group B last month, took a second minute lead through Roman Shirokov's deflected strike.

Greece, Group F winners ahead of Croatia, twice had goals ruled out in an entertaining first half before Katsouranis pounced to level on the hour mark to claim a deserved draw for Fernando Santos' team.

The midfielder planted a close-range header past substitute goalkeeper Anton Shunin from a Fanis Gekas cross after a sustained period of pressure from the hosts.

Greece, who face Romania in four days' time for another friendly encounter, were unlucky not to clinch a win when Gekas headed against the post late on.

The match also marked the debut of German-born defender Jose Holebas for Greece, the Olympiakos Pireaus left back making his first appearance after being granted Greek citizenship last week.

