ATHENS Feb 29 Greece struggled to impress as
they were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgium in a Euro 2012 warm-up
friendly at the Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion on Wednesday.
Fernando Santos' side, who qualified for the finals in
Poland and Ukraine as Group F winners, took an early lead
through Dimitris Salpigidis after a defensive mix-up, but
Belgium levelled through Nacer Chadli's header.
Belgium played the more elegant football in a
closely-contested match, but neither side looked like winning
the game in a second-half interrupted by the customary flurry of
substitutions.
Greece made a confident start and were ahead after nine
minutes thanks to a slice of good fortune.
Belgium left-back Nicolas Lombaerts' misjudged back-pass was
picked up by Fanis Gekas, and just when it seemed the chance had
gone as the Greek striker tried to slip the ball past on-rushing
goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, defender Thomas Vermaelen slipped and
allowed Salpigidis to prod the ball home from close range.
Belgium were impressive in midfield with Axel Witsel and
Eden Hazard showing some neat touches, and the visitors drew
level on 32 minutes from a corner. Hazard's right wing flag-kick
was flicked on by defender Vincent Kompany and Chadli scored
with a diving header at the back post.
Vermaelen passed up the chance to make it 2-1 when he
clipped a shot wide after being put clean through on goal three
minutes later, and such goalmouth action was sparse in the
second half.
For Greece, there were debuts for 26-year-old Panathinaikos
goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis and 19-year-old Kaiserslautern
midfielder Kostas Fortounis as Santos experimented with his
squad.
Slovenia will provide the next opponents for Greece on May
26 before a match against Armenia five days later. They will
kick off Euro 2012 campaign in Warsaw against co-hosts Poland
before playing the Czech Republic and Russia in Group A.
