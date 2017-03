June 6 Greece beat Bolivia 2-1 in their friendly match at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Friday as they warmed up for their World Cup opener against Colombia on June 14.

Greece grabbed the lead early when Dimitris Salpigidis whipped in a perfect cross which Panagiotis Kone met with a powerful header.

The Greeks struck again after the break when Jose Holebas floated in a cross which Kostas Katsouranis angled past Bolivia keeper Romel Quinonez with a beautiful glancing header.

Bolivia pulled one back with 20 minutes left thanks to a swerving and dipping drive from Rudy Cardozo which Greece keeper Orestic Karnezis will be disappointed not to have kept out.

Greece face Colombia, Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C in Brazil.

