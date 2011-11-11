BUDAPEST Nov 11 Hungary recorded a
5-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein in a memorial game for
Florian Albert, who passed away on Oct. 31.
Hungary's only player to ever win the European Footballer of
the Year award in 1967 died aged 70 following complications
after heart surgery two weeks earlier.
The home team got off to a flying start as Balazs
Dzsudzsak's perfect cross was headed in from close range by
Tamas Priskin in the 10th minute.
The Ipswich Town striker grabbed his second 10 minutes
later, banging in a loose ball from seven metres after Peter
Jehle could only parry Daniel Tozser's long-range shot.
Dzsudzsak scored the third with a delightful lob in the 76th
minute before midfielder Vladimir Koman added the fourth three
minutes later and forward Robert Feczesin got the fifth one
minute from time.
