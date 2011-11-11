BUDAPEST Nov 11 Hungary recorded a 5-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein in a memorial game for Florian Albert, who passed away on Oct. 31.

Hungary's only player to ever win the European Footballer of the Year award in 1967 died aged 70 following complications after heart surgery two weeks earlier.

The home team got off to a flying start as Balazs Dzsudzsak's perfect cross was headed in from close range by Tamas Priskin in the 10th minute.

The Ipswich Town striker grabbed his second 10 minutes later, banging in a loose ball from seven metres after Peter Jehle could only parry Daniel Tozser's long-range shot.

Dzsudzsak scored the third with a delightful lob in the 76th minute before midfielder Vladimir Koman added the fourth three minutes later and forward Robert Feczesin got the fifth one minute from time.

