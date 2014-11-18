(Adds last three paras)

BUDAPEST Nov 19 Russia won on Tuesday for the first time in four matches, beating Hungary 2-1 in a friendly to relieve the pressure on under-fire coach Fabio Capello.

Media reports said the Italian could be sacked after the game in Budapest but his side triumphed thanks to second-half goals from Sergei Ignashevich and Alexander Kerzhakov.

Hungary replied through Nemanja Nikolic with four minutes to go.

The home team created the first chance with Zsolt Kalmar's fierce right-foot drive forcing a fine save from Zenit St Petersburg keeper Yuri Lodygin.

Russia slowly worked their way into the match and Artem Dzyuba was sent clean through six minutes before halftime only for keeper Denes Dibusz to save well to his left.

Capello's men took the lead after 49 minutes when halftime substitute Ignashevich glanced home a header at the near post from Alexander Samedov's corner to notch his sixth international goal.

Balazs Dzsudzsak then went close for Hungary before Kerzhakov hit the bar for the visitors.

Kerzhakov would not be denied and he extended his scoring record for Russia to 29 goals when he pounced on a perfect pass from Alan Dzagoev to slot the ball between Dibusz's legs.

"I am satisfied with the result and with my team's performance," said Capello.

"I want to say to all Russian fans that I am completely confident in my team. I am sure we will get positive results in Euro 2016 qualifying."

Russia are third in Group G with five points from four matches, five behind leaders Austria. (Writing by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tony Jimenez)