* Argentina beat Germany 3-1 as Messi scores, misses penalty
* Belgium beat Dutch, England overcome Italy
* France held as Brazil outfox Sweden, Spain win
By Mark Meadows
LONDON, Aug 15 Lionel Messi scored and missed a
penalty in Argentina's 3-1 win in Germany and Belgium stunned
Netherlands 4-2 as a flurry of new coaches and debutants cut
their international teeth in friendlies on Wednesday.
With 2014 World Cup qualifying games approaching fast in
September, Didier Deschamps had a dull start as France coach
with a 0-0 stalemate against Uruguay and Fabio Capello's first
game in charge of Russia ended in a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast.
World and European champion Spain, playing a surprisingly
strong side, cantered to a 2-1 win in Puerto Rico after goals
just before the break from Santi Cazorla and Cesc Fabregas,
although Juanfran limped off injured.
England got a modicum of revenge on Italy for their Euro
2012 defeat with a 2-1 victory in Berne thanks to a cracking
Jermain Defoe winner and Brazil forgot their Olympic final loss
with a 3-0 win in Sweden, Alexandre Pato grabbing a late brace.
Portugal beat Panama 2-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a
fine second.
Louis van Gaal endured a depressing return to the Dutch
dugout as the World Cup runners-up, who flopped at Euro 2012
leading Bert van Marwijk to quit, came from behind to lead, only
to lose to neighbours Belgium in Brussels.
"The foul on Nigel de Jong (for Belgium's second) was
crucial as we were in control and not only conceded the
equaliser but also allowed Belgium back in the match," Van Gaal
told SBS6-TV.
Marc Wilmots enjoyed the early and last part of his first
permanent match in charge as his Belgian side, who missed out on
Euro 2012 but are packed with emerging talent, went ahead
through Christian Benteke.
Luciano Narsingh and Klaas Jan Huntelaar netted after the
break to boost Van Gaal, only for Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku
and Jan Vertonghen to seal a famous Belgian victory.
Tough taskmaster Van Gaal, who was last Netherlands coach in
2002, must now gee up the Oranje for a Sept. 7 World Cup Group D
qualifier at home to Turkey, who lost 2-0 in Austria.
The August friendlies, taking place before many European
leagues have started, are much maligned by club coaches and they
will be glad they are being done away with in the coming years.
A number of leading players pulled out of the squads because
of minor niggles, underlining the friendlies' lack of worth,
while there was little enthusiasm in some of the stands with
England's game against Italy in Berne half full.
The reason for playing the match in neutral Switzerland will
be beyond most supporters but coaches Cesare Prandelli and Roy
Hodgson at least had the chance to check out some youngsters.
Italy, who beat England on penalties in the Euro 2012
quarter-finals before losing to Spain in the final, handed
debuts to strikers Mattia Destro and Stephan El Shaarawy but it
was old hand Daniele De Rossi who nodded in on 15 minutes.
DIVING HEADER
England goalkeeper Jack Butland, who has never played in the
Premier League, could have done better on his first cap but was
relieved on 27 minutes when Phil Jagielka netted his first
international goal with a diving header, again from a corner.
Defoe then bent in a superb winner 10 minutes from time.
Former England coach Capello was happy with Russia's draw
but perplexed by hit-and-miss forward Andrei Arshavin being
booed by his own fans when coming on as a substitute.
"I was unpleasantly surprised to see fans whistling
Arshavin. I just don't understand that," the Italian told
reporters. "We lost concentration because of that and soon
conceded a goal."
In Frankfurt, Messi missed a first-half penalty but made
amends with a superb second-half goal.
An own goal by Sami Khedira put the visitors ahead, Messi
swept home the second and Angel Di Maria blasted in the third.
Germany, whose consolation came from Benedikt Hoewedes,
played for nearly an hour with 10 men after goalkeeper
Ron-Robert Zieler was sent off after a foul for the missed
penalty.
South American rivals Brazil, who like Argentina are in the
middle of their World Cup qualifying campaign, had an equally
morale-boosting victory for coach Mano Menezes after the shock
of losing the under-23 Olympic final to Mexico on Saturday.
With Pele watching from the stands in the final
international at Stockholm's Rasunda stadium, Leandro Damiao
gave Brazil the first-half lead before substitute Pato nodded in
on 85 minutes and then converted a penalty despite slipping.
African champions Zambia lost 2-1 to South Korea, Japan drew
1-1 with Venezuela, China drew 1-1 with Ghana, Scotland beat
Australia 3-1 and Serbia drew 0-0 with Ireland.
Among other games, Poland's new coach Waldemar Fornalik
suffered a 1-0 defeat in Estonia, Ukraine drew 0-0 with the
Czechs, Greece won 3-2 in Norway, Denmark lost 3-1 at home to
Slovakia and Switzerland won 4-2 in Croatia.
