March 5 World Cup hopefuls Iran slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by Guinea in a friendly in Tehran on Wednesday and coach Carlos Queiroz said he was concerned about their lack of matches ahead of the finals in Brazil.

AC Milan midfielder Kevin Constant put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute with a long-range strike before Ibrahima Traore doubled the advantage in similar fashion three minutes later.

Reza Ghoochannejhad pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half after converting Ashkan Dejagah's cross from the right.

"We have to learn from the defeat. Iran need more warm-up matches to prepare for the World Cup," Queiroz told reporters.

Iran, Asia's best FIFA-ranked team at number 38, will head to Austria to face Belarus, Montenegro and Angola in friendly matches in May before making their third World Cup appearance in June.

They face Nigeria in Curitiba in their opening Group F match before taking on Argentina and Bosnia. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Tony Jimenez)