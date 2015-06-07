DUBLIN, June 7 England extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in a tame 0-0 friendly draw against Ireland on Sunday which brought no repetition of the violent scenes that marred the fixture in 1995.

The visitors failed to get a single shot on target in the first half and Ireland Keeper Keiren Westwood easily saved two chances from Wayne Rooney in the second.

Striker Daryl Murphy failed to convert Ireland's best opportunities, striking the ball narrowly past Joe Hart's goal early in the game and heading wide.

Two decades ago the sides were led off the pitch in the old Lansdowne Road with Ireland 1-0 in front after England fans began throwing missiles, including seating ripped from the stands. The match was abandoned.

But a standing ovation from both sets of fans for Jack Charlton, an English World Cup winner in 1966 and Ireland's most successful manager, set the tone for a good-humoured game.

Martin O'Neill's Ireland face a crucial European Championship Group D qualifier against Scotland next Saturday. Roy Hodgson's England, who are leading Group E by six points, play Slovenia in Ljubljana on June 14. (Editing by Ed Osmond)