DUBLIN Feb 29 Substitute Simon Cox struck late to earn Ireland a 1-1 draw against Czech Republic in a free-flowing Euro 2012 warmup match at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday.

The Czechs, who will fancy their chances in the June finals in a group containing Russia, Greece and co-hosts Poland, were the more dangerous side and took the lead early in the second half thanks to striker Milan Baros's 40th international goal.

Facing a tougher Euro 2012 task with Spain, Italy and Croatia standing between them and a quarter-final place, Ireland rarely troubled the visitors and looked to be heading for a first defeat in 12 matches.

Giovanni Trapattoni's stubborn side, better known for their resolute defence than dangerous attacking, drew level in the 86th minute however when Cox glided past his marker and finished well from a tight angle. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Tony Jimenez)